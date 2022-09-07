Hitching Post Wines in Buellton kicked off its September concert series Sunday that will continue to run every Sunday through Sept. 25 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Summer Sets weekly concert series will feature local musical talent including Adrian Galysh, Dewey Roberts and The House Cats.
Live performances are planned through October.
Hitching Post Wines will extend a 10% discount to all bottle sales during performances.
Signature lunch and snacks will be available for purchase during operating hours. Music-loving, well-behaved leashed dogs are welcome too.
Hitching Post Wines is located at 420 East Highway 246, Buellton, next to the Hitching Post 2 Restaurant.