Buellton's annual Winter Fest is headed to town Dec. 5 for a full day of family fun that starts with Breakfast with Santa at the Buellton Recreation Center from 9 to 11 a.m. and ends with a snowy good time.

After breakfast, at noon, a small neighborhood holiday parade will gather at Jonata Middle School and travel up Second Street around Oak Valley and back to Jonata.

The day will culminate with "Holiday Village at Village Park" from 4 to 7 p.m. at 330 Valley Vineyard Circle behind Tractor Supply, featuring food trucks, a collection of craft vendors, live musical performance and 20 tons of real snow for kids to enjoy.

A town tree-lighting ceremony will close out the event and light up the night at 7 p.m.

For more information and to inquire about becoming an craft vendor, contact event host Buellton Chamber of Commerce at 805-688-7829.

Community discussion on Buellton micro-unit development set for Saturday A community outreach meeting has been set for Saturday by real estate developer Ed St. George to discuss plan changes to the proposed 55 micro-unit work/live campus project on Buellton's Industrial Way, adjacent to housing area Rancho de Maria.