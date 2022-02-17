David Spade — former "Saturday Night Live" comedian and star of the popular “Joe Dirt” film series — will perform at the Chumash Casino Resort Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.

Spade is best known for his six-year run as a cast member on NBC’s "Saturday Night Live" during the '90s and his roles in cult classic movies "Black Sheep" and "Tommy Boy" alongside late comedian Chris Farley. He also starred in the television sitcom, "Just Shoot Me," that earned Emmy, Golden Globe and an American Comedy award nominations.

In recent years, Spade released his memoir, “Almost Interesting,” in 2015 that went on to become a New York Times bestseller. In 2019, he published his audio biography, “A Polaroid Guy in a Snapchat World,” and hosted one season of the late-night talk show “Lights Out with David Spade” on Comedy Central.

In 2020, Spade starred in the streaming Netflix original comedy, “The Wrong Missy,” in which he played a recently single businessman who is caught up in a love triangle of mistaken identity.

Tickets for the show are $39, $44, $49, $59 and $69 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com. The resort is an age 21-and-older venue.

The Chumash Casino Resort will require ticket holders to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of the show for a PCR test or within 24 hours of the show for an Antigen test.

The resort is using Health Pass by CLEAR, which provides secure, digital proof of COVID-related health insights via the free CLEAR mobile app. Ticket holders can complete their health screening with Health Pass by CLEAR ahead of time for expedited check-in and entry to Samala Showroom events. Patrons can download and enroll at https://clear.app.link/chumash.

Current face covering guidelines also will be in effect.

Chumash Casino Resort is located at 3400 CA-246 in Santa Ynez.

