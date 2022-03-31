Comedian Paul Rodriguez will take the stage at Chumash Casino Resort's Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, April 22.

Rodriguez, who broke into the stand-up circuit in the early 1980s with the ABC sitcom “A.k.a. Pablo” and later as host of “The Newlywed Game,” is known for his comedic take on everyday life and issues concerning the Latino community, according to a Chumash spokesperson.

He went on to make a splash on the big screen and has appeared in dozens of feature films.

He starred alongside Cheech Marin in the 1987s film “Born in East L.A,” and co-wrote, directed and starred in the film “A Million to Juan” in 1994. Rodriguez lent his voice to several film and television projects, including “Beverly Hills Chihuahua,” “Dora the Explorer” and “King of the Hill.”

Staying true to his roots as a stand-up comic, Rodriguez executive-produced and starred in the comedy showcase “The Original Latin Kings of Comedy,” and continued to take the stage over the years having released several cable television stand-up specials, including “Paul Rodriguez: Behind Bars,” “Crossing White Lines” and “Paul Rodriguez: Live in San Quentin.”

Comedy Central in 2004 ranked Rodriguez at No. 74 on its list of the 100 Greatest Stand-Ups of all Time. Rodriguez also is part-owner of the Laugh Factory in Hollywood.

Tickets for the show are $39, $44, $49, $59 and $69 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com. The resort is an age 21-and-older venue.

The Chumash Casino Resort is located at 3400 CA-246 in Santa Ynez.

