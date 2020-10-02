You have permission to edit this article.
Drive-thru Halloween experience 'Haunted Hills' coming to Elks Unocal Event Center
Halloween fans seeking a good scare won't need to look any farther than Elks Unocal Event Center, when the Haunted Hills drive-thru experience comes to Santa Maria. 

The drive-through event, organized in collaboration with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, will be open Friday and Saturday for three weekends — Oct. 16-17, Oct. 23-24 and Oct. 30-31.

While driving through, attendees will experience spooky sounds and fear-inducing sights that are not for the faint of heart. 

Tickets cost $30 per carload, plus processing fees, and are available online only at elksrec.com/p/tickets in hourly increments. Tickets cannot be purchased at the entrance. 

For more information, contact the Elks Rodeo Office at 805-925-4125 or elksrodeo@elksrec.com

