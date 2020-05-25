Monday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Be smart, effective and diplomatic, and you'll accomplish what you set out to do. Find out what's necessary, waste little time on chit-chat and finish what you start. Stick to the truth and set realistic expectations. Success will follow if you press forward with confidence and courage.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A problem will develop if you or someone else isn't forthright regarding information or promises. Offer only what you know you can deliver and question anyone offering the impossible.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Venture down a path you've never traveled before. Embracing the unfamiliar will help you see the possibilities that exist and how you can shift your focus and set new goals.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Your persistence and colorful way of expressing yourself will grab plenty of attention. Honor your promises to avoid complaints. You are only as good as your word.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Problems will surface if you aren't fair or give in to temptation. Avoid discord -- make positive change your priority.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Learn from past mistakes to avoid an emotional mess. Sign up for a correspondence course, educate yourself and focus on personal growth. Romance is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take better care of your money, possessions and health. If you show passion in all that you do, you will persuade someone close to you to support your efforts.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A partnership will turn out to be problematic. Ask direct questions, find out where you stand and prepare to make adjustments to rectify any unforeseen mishap. Commit only to worthwhile endeavors.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A change to a meaningful relationship will make you question what transpired in the past that led to it. Don't overreact or make a premature move.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep your personal and professional responsibilities separate. Allocate your time and attention evenly to eradicate a problem. Romance is in the stars and will enhance your life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- People will show interest in you if you are happy and positive about yourself. You need to get involved in organizations that will allow you to grow.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put your emotions aside and think matters through. Use your charm, intelligence and diplomacy to handle situations involving institutions or authority figures. Personal gain should be your objective. Self-improvement is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Before you jump into action and make a drastic change, review what it will take to launch your plans successfully. Doing too little, too late will lead to a problem you cannot resolve.
