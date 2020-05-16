Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

How you extend expertise, physical help or financial assistance to others will make a difference. Integrity, research and following through with promises will determine how well you do this year. Let your intuition and common sense be your guides. Be a leader and someone who makes a difference.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Initiate personal change that will not only benefit you, but others as well. By implementing what's best for everyone, you will encourage others to join in and help.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take a step back and reevaluate your current situation before taking action. Don't trust anyone to handle your affairs for you. Someone will disappoint you if given a chance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Attitude is everything, and if you can keep an open mind and a willingness to compromise, you will enter into a situation that can bring you great joy. Embrace life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Roll up your sleeves and do what is required of you. How you react to requests will determine how well you will do moving forward. Trust yourself, not someone else.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A practical approach to things will help you avoid trouble. Explore new possibilities and check out correspondence courses. You'll discover an opportunity that could change your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take a ride on the information superhighway. Watch a documentary, find out what's going on around the world and consider how best to use your skills to improve your life. Personal growth is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Follow through with a creative idea. Do things differently, but don't trust someone you deal with to keep secrets or be trustworthy. Work alone, develop your plans and improve your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Conversations will lead to empty promises. Someone will offer misleading information that can interfere with your personal life. Go directly to the source and get the facts.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Catch up on overdue correspondence. A slight change will affect the outcome of a domestic situation. Talk about shared expenses openly and honestly to avoid problems.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Deal with emotional situations before they escalate. A change at home should ease stress, not make matters worse. Make fitness and health priorities and avoid arguments.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Emotional instability will surface if you or someone else isn't being honest. It's best to let your intentions be known and to find out where you stand sooner rather than later.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take pride in what you do. Make adjustments that fit your current lifestyle and carry on as usual. If you set an example for others, success will follow. Personal gain is apparent.
