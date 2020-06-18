Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Make your life better, and strive to meet your goals. Strengthen yourself physically and prepare for the future by doing whatever is necessary to excel. Don't dwell on the negative when a positive attitude can help push you in a direction that shows promise. Be and do your best.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Do your own thing. If you trust someone else to take care of your responsibilities, you will end up being disappointed. Concentrate on what you know and can do yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- An unusual opportunity will leave you feeling energized and ready to start a new project. Check your supplies and place an order for what you don't have on hand.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Figure out what you want to do and what makes you happy. Don't feel you have to make a change because someone else does. Follow your heart and explore new possibilities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Rely on your instincts to get through challenging times. The changes you make should lead to stability and encourage discipline to do what's right and best for you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Look into something that interests you and you'll discover a way to broaden your awareness and improve your life. Don't let a situation at home escalate into a disagreement.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take on something that challenges your mind and makes you strive to reach new goals. What you discover will help change the way you feel about your lifestyle and direction.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Recognize a smooth sales pitch or scam for what it is, and stay focused on what's doable and helpful. Nurture a relationship you have with someone who can influence your earning potential.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make a change at home that will be conducive to earning money, taking care of unfinished business or adding to your comfort and happiness. An idea will lead to a substantial gain.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Time spent taking better care of yourself and your family will be fruitful. Look for activities that are educational, fun and doable for everyone who lives with you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Look for an exciting way to use your skills. A reminder of something you used to enjoy doing has the potential to add to your income now.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take a practical approach to how you care for yourself and your loved ones. Preparing for the inevitable will make it easier to turn a challenge into a successful ending.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Say what's on your mind, find out where you stand and look for a way to overcome any obstacle you face. Opportunity is within reach, so make your move.
