Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Choose your words thoughtfully and proceed with caution. Put your plans in place before you share your intentions. Your success depends on maintaining control and avoiding interference.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Focus on what's important to you. Learn new skills and research services you can offer others. Find a practical way to use your attributes to prosper.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Put a smile on someone's face. Reaching out and doing your part will lead to an unexpected chance to improve your life. Share your ideas, offer advice and make a difference.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Carefully examine an offer someone makes that promises to help you look and do your best. Refuse to let someone pressure you into something you don't want to do.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Put your emotions into whatever you decide to do. Head in a direction that feels comfortable. If you plan your actions using intelligence as well as intuition, you will succeed.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Make alterations at home that are conducive to helping you keep the peace. Use your space in a way that helps you add to your income.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Think big, but when it comes to putting your ideas in motion, stick to a budget and a carefully made, practical plan. An in-depth discussion will yield positive results.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Spend more time addressing your concerns and less time trying to appease others. The more you give, the more others will expect from you. Take care of your needs first.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A change to how you handle your money will help you avoid coming up short. Put more time and effort into maintaining good health. Make fitness, diet and rest priorities.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep your thoughts to yourself. If you act in haste or make assumptions, you will have to reverse your steps as the day progresses. Focus on fitness, health and personal growth.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- It's up to you to initiate change. Consider what makes you happy and pursue your dreams. If you share your feelings and intentions with someone you care about, you'll be given advice and support.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Get serious about what you want. Dig in and start the ball rolling, and you will discover something you enjoy doing that can result in extra income.
