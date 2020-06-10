Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Rethink your motives. Base decisions on what works best for you and those you love. Giving in to temptation or letting someone redirect you will deter success and personal satisfaction. Make adjustments that are intelligent and geared toward what you want to achieve, and everything else will fall into place.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take care of emotional matters. Discuss your plans with someone you love and you'll come up with a program that encourages positive change. Romance is in the stars.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Concentrate on connecting with people who have something to offer through social media. Building a core base of like-minded people will help you work toward a collective goal.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A change someone makes will be a telltale sign regarding their motives. Discard a plan that doesn't benefit you directly. You'll do better on your own than following someone else.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Stick to your objective and stay out of trouble. A change you've been considering needs to be foolproof before you proceed. Use your intelligence to gain support and sufficient help.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll learn a lot if you observe what others do and how they respond. A quiet pursuit will help you reach your destination of choice without interference.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Refuse to let your emotions stand between you and success. If revenge becomes your motive, it will rebound. Work hard, and the success achieved will bring results that far exceed retaliation.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep an open mind, but don't be gullible. Spend time nurturing essential relationships and less time listening to an outside opinion that is trying to disrupt your life. Romance is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Pick up information and improve skills that will help you excel. An unusual offer will intrigue you. Don't waste time thinking about the possibilities; do something to initiate positive change.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Strengthen your relationship with someone close to you. Make plans to enjoy common interests and to explore a lifestyle that offers less stress. Romance will improve your personal life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Channel your energy into something that requires you to use your intelligence, skills and experience to get ahead, and you will excel. A positive change will bring you closer to someone you love.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Call on experience, people who owe you a favor and your gut feelings, and you will make better choices. Verify the information you receive from outsiders and administrative agents.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Keep your emotions in check when dealing with situations that can influence your professional goals. Don't let uncertainty limit what you can achieve. Focus on the facts and figures and proceed.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!