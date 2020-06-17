Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Learn to live with the changes going on around you. Sticking to the rules and using your resources to fit current trends will help you get a foothold on how to benefit the most using what you already have. Be creative and move forward with confidence. Romance is favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You need a pick-me-up. Fix up your surroundings to reflect what makes you happy. Focus your attention on something that will keep you up to date physically and intellectually.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Changing the way you earn your living or how you deal with responsibilities will give you the ammunition you need to venture down an exciting path.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Get the facts before you sign up for something unfamiliar. Turn a negative situation into a powerful new beginning. Go over every detail and take care of stressful situations yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll thrive by learning and enhancing your skills and techniques. The changes you implement into your everyday routine will help you explore new possibilities. Leave the past behind you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't let someone's negativity bring you down. Offer a brighter view of a situation you cannot change, and you'll feel good while bringing a smile to someone else's face.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll begin to see things differently. An emotional situation will allow you to make a move in a positive direction. It's time to do things your way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Refuse to give in to temptation. Do what's right and best for you, and you won't have any regrets. Take better care of your health and nurture meaningful relationships.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make changes at home that will add to your comfort and convenience. Spending more time with the people you live with should be rewarding, not difficult. Add to your entertainment center.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- It's up to you to call the shots. If you want to change, do what suits you. Letting someone talk you into something that isn't your thing won't make you happy.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Change should be made for the right reasons. Don't let your emotions dictate your next move. A practical approach will bring the best results. Avoid a petty argument.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take care of matters physically. Too much talk and not enough action will get you into trouble. How you reach out to help others will make a difference and boost your reputation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Your emotions will help you find what you need to maintain balance in your life. Discipline will be required, but, in the end, you will be happy with the results you achieve.
