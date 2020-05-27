Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

You'll have the discipline to get things done this year. Your ability to stay focused and to find new ways to perfect what you do best will help you reach your expectations. Expect to face some interference from jealous adversaries. Be quick to shut down meddlers.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Minimize your spending and maximize your time and effort. Your track record will be your calling card when you want to expand your business prospects as well as your friendships.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A monetary, legal or medical change will cause uncertainty. Consider all the alternatives before you jump into something unfamiliar. Stick to the rules and avoid problems with authority figures.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Someone will withhold valuable information or mislead you purposely. Do your research and leave nothing to chance. Trust no one with your personal information or passwords.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Read between the lines. What someone tells you will differ from the facts. Distance yourself from others and research your options thoroughly. A change will inspire you to excel.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Follow the path that you choose, not the path that someone else tries to persuade you to take. Being true to yourself will lead to success and happiness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- An emotional incident will set you back. Don't mix money and emotions. You cannot buy love, or trust someone who tempts you with something that isn't in your best interest.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Consider the consequences before you decide to get involved in someone's tempting adventure. Trust the people closest to you and beware of outsiders trying to take advantage of you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- An emotional matter will escalate if you act abruptly. Try to assess a situation before you make a decision that can put a wedge in a meaningful relationship.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Make a positive change at home that will add to your entertainment, comfort or convenience. If you share your plan with loved ones, you'll get help executing your project.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll be confused when dealing with friends, relatives or loved ones due to conflicting signals you receive. When in doubt, ask questions, get the facts and reassess your next move.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Educate yourself before you sign up to take part in something unfamiliar. Don't promise too much or overreact to what others do. Work diligently at your own speed until you reach your goal.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Uncertainty will cloud your vision. Call on experience to help guide you through sensitive situations that call for diplomacy, compassion and understanding. How you react will determine the outcome.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!