Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Rethink your long-term objective and make adjustments. Set up a timetable and stay in touch with people who can offer expert advice. Pour your energy into your goals, not into useless arguments. Distance yourself from people who take too much and give too little. Embrace change.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Look for alternatives if you feel uncertain about a current personal or professional circumstance. A move will turn out better than anticipated. Update your resume to suit the changing job market.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Update legal documents. Get the lowdown on how to benefit from institutional grants, offers and loopholes. Staying well-informed will lead to gains. Romance is favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Call in a favor and reach out to someone who can provide information that will help you get through a tough time. A partnership will prove beneficial.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Spend more time with upbeat people, youngsters or loved ones. Sharing thoughts and feelings, digitally or in person, will enrich your life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't fight the inevitable. Adapt and look for the best route to take. Intelligence, creativity and your instincts will help you reach your destination of choice.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep your emotions out of sight and your opinions to yourself. The emphasis you put on health, diet, fitness and overall personal improvement will serve you well. Romance is featured.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- How you handle your money, joint ventures, and domestic and professional affairs will require adjustment. Look for an innovative way to take advantage of a financial opportunity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Deep breath in, deep breath out. Strive to acquire peace of mind and physical relaxation. Spend time with loved ones. Personal growth will lead to happiness.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- How you react to others will determine how well others relate to you. Use common sense to avoid getting into an offensive situation. Offer kindness to gain peace of mind.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pick up the pace. Set physical goals that will encourage better health. Spend less time talking and more time taking care of business. If you love someone, say so.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Do what's practical. Don't let your emotions push you in the wrong direction. You have so much to gain if you make the right choices. Do what's right and best for you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Remembering a past incident will help you make a wise choice now. Stay focused on what you can do to improve your position and how you present yourself to others.
