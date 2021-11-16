Lompoc's Pops Orchestra is set to make a melodious return at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, after almost two years, to present an evening of Christmas and seasonal favorites.
The evening concert to be held at Lompoc's First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St., also will feature a visit from Santa Claus.
Artistic director and conductor Maestro Brian Asher Alhadeff, who specializes in both producing and conducting large theatrical productions on the Central Coast, will lead the evening. Alhadeff has been a guest conductor for numerous other musical events including the San Luis Obispo Symphony, The Symphony of the Vines, Cuesta College Master Chorale, Cal Poly Student Opera Theater Workshop and the Santa Maria Philharmonic. He has been the artistic director of the Opera San Luis Obispo since 2011 and the principal conductor for both Civic Ballet San Luis Obispo and State Street Ballet of Santa Barbara.
Pops, short for "Popular," is a spin off of Boston's Pops Orchestra which performs a broad spectrum of music styles from the past and present that include jazz and pop, Big Band and film favorites, such as music from "The Great American Songbook" as well as Broadway hits.
General admission is $20 for adults and $5 for full-time students of all ages, with student ID presented at the door. Children 12 and under are admitted free.
Presale tickets can be purchased by calling 805-735-6463. Unused season tickets from the 2019-20 season will be honored for admission.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and wear face coverings while indoors.
