Lompoc's annual skateboard competition returns to the city's skate park Saturday, Aug. 28, with participants 7 years and older invited to register.
Prizes will be awarded in each category and age group, according to an announcement released by event co-sponsors Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division.
Participants will be required to comply with the rules and regulations of the skate park, and wear appropriate safety equipment, officials said.
Check-in starts at 10 a.m. Aug. 28, and the contest begins at 11 a.m.
The cost to register is $5 per event, and can be paid in advance at the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division, located at 125 W. Walnut Ave. On-site registration also will be accepted.
The annual event is co-hosted by Surf Connection. Lompoc Foursquare Church is providing refreshments.
For additional information, contact the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.