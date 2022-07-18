Theresa Caputo, star of TLC's “Long Island Medium,” will return for two nights to the Chumash Casino Resort on Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30.
This will be Caputo’s fourth time bringing “The Experience” to the Samala Showroom, with her last visit in January 2020.
She is known for her popular reality TV series, “Long Island Medium,” which premiered in September 2011 and ran for 14 consecutive seasons until 2019.
In addition to her show, Caputo has authored three books, “There’s More to Life Than This: Healing Messages, Remarkable Stories, and Insight About the Other Side from the Long Island Medium” in 2013, “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up: Life-Changing Lessons from Heaven” in 2014, and “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again” in 2017.
Caputo launched her new weekly podcast, “Hey Spirit! with Theresa Caputo,” that features fans, guests and surprise celebrities who call in to receive her psychic readings.
Both shows start at 8 p.m., and tickets are $79, $89, $99, $114 and $129.
Tickets for all events are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
The Chumash Casino Resort, located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, is an age 21-and-older venue.