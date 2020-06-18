Los Alamos Old Days' town parade, weekend lineup replaced by Dinner Dance event

The 74th annual Los Alamos Old Days Festival will take on a new form this September after it was announced that the traditional weekend-long event which usually kicks off with a town parade, would not take place due to uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club, the nonprofit which sponsors and hosts the Old West celebration each year, announced that it will instead honor the fall tradition by throwing a Dinner Dance party on Saturday, Sept. 26, at their Los Alamos headquarters.

A Club spokesperson explained that the town parade and all other weekend-long events would be canceled this year and replaced by an evening indoor/outdoor soirée to better ensure social distancing guidelines are met.

The evening event will feature a Tri-Tip Beef BBQ dinner served from 6-8 p.m., live music by Richard Diaz & Friends and a dance party that will run through 12 a.m.

Dinner Dance tickets sold at the door will be $25 per person, or $15 per person for dance only (21 and older). A full service bar will be available.

Proceeds from the Dinner Dance will benefit the all-volunteer, philanthropic Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club, which is located at 429 Leslie Street (corner of Centennial and Leslie Streets), Los Alamos.

For more information and updates, visit www.LAVMC.org/los-alamos-old-days