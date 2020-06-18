You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Los Alamos Old Days' town parade, weekend lineup replaced by Dinner Dance event
0 comments

Los Alamos Old Days' town parade, weekend lineup replaced by Dinner Dance event

092919 Los Alamos Old Days 24.jpg
Buy Now

Students from Olga Reed Elementary School hold hands as they walk down Bell Street during the 2019 Los Alamos Old Days festival and parade.

 Frank Cowan, Contributor

The 74th annual Los Alamos Old Days Festival will take on a new form this September after it was announced that the traditional weekend-long event which usually kicks off with a town parade, would not take place due to uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club, the nonprofit which sponsors and hosts the Old West celebration each year, announced that it will instead honor the fall tradition by throwing a Dinner Dance party on Saturday, Sept. 26, at their Los Alamos headquarters.

A Club spokesperson explained that the town parade and all other weekend-long events would be canceled this year and replaced by an evening indoor/outdoor soirée to better ensure social distancing guidelines are met.

The evening event will feature a Tri-Tip Beef BBQ dinner served from 6-8 p.m., live music by Richard Diaz & Friends and a dance party that will run through 12 a.m. 

Dinner Dance tickets sold at the door will be $25 per person, or $15 per person for dance only (21 and older). A full service bar will be available.

Proceeds from the Dinner Dance will benefit the all-volunteer, philanthropic Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club, which is located at 429 Leslie Street (corner of Centennial and Leslie Streets), Los Alamos.

For more information and updates, visit www.LAVMC.org/los-alamos-old-days

+3
Santa Maria saxman serenades the night for God, neighbors

Santa Maria saxman serenades the night for God, neighbors

Every night as twilight slides toward darkness, the exterior lights go off at a house on a quiet street in northwest Santa Maria, the front door opens and a man walks into the driveway. A moment later, the sweet sounds of a saxophone float through the air — the melody of “Amazing Grace.”

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Horoscope

Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Making personal improvements, being responsible for your happiness and initiating the steps that will help you reach your long-term goals should be priorities. Let the past help you make better choices as you move forward. Be precise and strive for discipline. Proper fitness and diet will lead to a healthier lifestyle.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News