NatureTrack Foundation in Los Olivos recently brought home an award for best short documentary at the Hollywood Independent Filmmaker Awards & Festival, representing the nonprofit's first-ever award.

In addition to keeping with its overall mission to get schoolchildren out of the classrooms and into nature, NatureTrack's short live action documentary presented by Golden Cage Films, “The Accessible Outdoors,” reaches deeper and brings to light the inaccessibility to nature for those with disabilities.

According to Mitchka Saberi and Francisco Lopez, film writers and directors with Golden Cage Films, the topic had not been in their awareness prior to filming and clinching a silver award.

“Before making 'The Accessible Outdoors,' we hadn't considered how extensive the topic of disability access is," they explained. "As two able-bodied people, it wasn't until talking to people with a variety of disabilities we came to realize access to nature isn't an issue to be ignored until it impacts you or someone close to you.

"We all deserve the ability to experience nature and connect with it, and that ability could easily be taken away from us at any moment. We shouldn't wait until that moment comes to advocate for change in this sector,” they said.

The filmmakers also noted how those disabled audience members at the initial film festival screening recognized a problem they too have experienced firsthand, projected on screen.

"[We] were excited by one possible solution in the Freedom Trax devices," Saberi and Lopez said. The Trax motorized device, featured in the short film, is designed as an attachment for manual wheelchairs to allow those with disabilities to traverse sand, snow, gravel and mud, thus removing barriers to accessing beaches and trails.

“As we were shooting the film about incorporating these devices into NatureTrack’s outdoor field trips, I realized there was more to tell about the lack of access to nature and the outdoors for disabled people," said NatureTrack founder Sue Eisaguirre. "I wanted the film to convey the importance of connection and access to nature for all people. Mitchka and Francisco did just that."

Since uncovering the important topic, NatureTrack, which offers cost-free guided field trips to area beaches and trails to students throughout Santa Barbara County, has expanded its programming to include the use of Trax devices for wheelchair users and others with physical disabilities.

"We are using the piece of equipment for our docents, as well as teachers, and students with physical disabilities so they can participate in the outdoor field trip program,” she said.

The uplifting film has also been noticed by others. So far, the Oregon Documentary Film Festival, Colorado Environmental Film Festival, Flathead Lake International Cinemafest and the British Colombia Environmental Film Festival will be screening the documentary in their upcoming festivals.

“We're thrilled to continue sharing the film with audience members of all abilities, hoping everyone can take something away from the topics we address in the film,” Saberi and Lopez said.

