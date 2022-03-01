Melissa Etheridge, the 1990s rock icon and Grammy Award winner, will perform at the Chumash Casino Resort Samala Showroom stage at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 24.

Etheridge is set to bring her One Way Out Tour to the Santa Ynez Valley as part of her 38-city North American tour for her 16th studio album.

Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Etheridge has continued performing and making music since her 1988 self-titled debut album, “Melissa Etheridge,” peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard 200. The career-making album’s lead single, “Bring me Some Water,” was nominated for a Grammy Award — the first of 15 Grammy nominations.

It was in 1993 that Etheridge landed on the map, winning her first Grammy for the single “Ain’t it Heavy.” Later that year, she released her largest-selling album to date, “Yes I Am,” which went six-times Platinum. The album included two popular songs, “I’m the Only One” and “Come to my Window.” Both songs cracked the top 30 in the United States, with “Come to my Window” earning her a second Grammy.

Since then, she has put out a new album every three years, on average.

In 2005, she released a compilation album, titled “Greatest Hits: The Road Less Traveled,” and earned an Academy Award for the song “I Need to Wake Up,” in 2007, which she wrote for the film “An Inconvenient Truth.”

In 2019, Etheridge released her 15th album, “The Medicine Show.”

Tickets for the show are $59, $64, $69, $79 and $89 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com. The resort is an age 21-and-older venue.

The Chumash Casino Resort will require ticket holders to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of the show for a PCR test or within 24 hours of the show for an Antigen test.

The resort is using Health Pass by CLEAR, which provides secure, digital proof of COVID-related health insights via the free CLEAR mobile app. Ticket holders can complete their health screening with Health Pass by CLEAR ahead of time for expedited check-in to Samala Showroom events. Patrons can download and enroll at https://clear.app.link/chumash.

The Chumash Casino Resort is located at 3400 CA-246 in Santa Ynez.

