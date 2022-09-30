A new "Star Wars" live action series has released on the Disney+ streaming service. "Andor" is a gritty espionage thriller focused on how its title character became a spy for the fledgling Rebel Alliance.

Diego Luna reprises his role of Cassian Andor from the 2016 film "Rogue One" in this new series set five years before the events of that film. It depicts the character's evolution from runaway to trained intelligence operative.

"Andor" launched on Wednesday, Sept. 21 with a three-episode premier and audiences got a gripping story right off the bat.

Without giving spoilers, "Andor" offers a bleak, lived-in look at the fringes of the galaxy during the apex of the Empire's power.

While other entries in the "Star Wars" canon like "Mandalorian" and the most recent "Kenobi" filmed in Los Angeles on "The Volume" set, this show stands out because of its use of on-location filming within parts of the UK.

The atmosphere of this series is far different from anything previously seen in the franchise. There are no space battles or Jedi; the fantasy elements have been stripped away to provide audiences with a nuanced depiction of a galaxy ruled en masse by a totalitarian government.

While there is political intrigue, it doesn't get bogged down by the bureaucratic minutiae seen in the senate hearings from "The Phantom Menace" (1999).

The first three episodes offer Andor's childhood backstory, and it's brilliantly mirrored against what happens in the current timeline. The scenes depict a young Cassian and other kids speaking their native Kenari language.

The Kenari dialogue has no subtitles, offering viewers a chance to read into the scenes without any unnecessary exposition because the action speaks louder than words.

Luna provides a gripping performance; the version of the character from "Rogue One" was an experienced operative, willing to kill even his own assets to get the job done.

This version is tentative, unsure what to do and only using a weapon when cornered by an enemy.

Luna is joined by additionally strong performances from Fiona Shaw (the "Harry Potter" franchise) and Stellan Skarsgård (MCU), who operate as Andor's adoptive mother and asset recruiter respectively.

Genevieve O'Reilly makes her fourth on-screen appearance as Senator Mon Mothma, having played the character in "Revenge of the Sith," "Rogue One," and voicing the character in the animated "Star Wars: Rebels" series.

This show is also the most mature, depicting a couple waking up in bed together and having subtle PG-13 levels of profanity. Only "Revenge of the Sith" (2005) ever depicted a romantic couple in bed together in the "Star Wars" universe prior to this.

The use of mundane, non-fictional swearing feels a bit out of place to the point where it nearly breaks the suspension of disbelief, but so far has been used sparingly enough to keep audiences engaged.

This is a solid series so far, providing a great deal of screen time for its title character which is something "The Book of Boba Fett" failed to do last November.

This is a high-caliber show that would help reinstill faith in the Star Wars fan base. The Force is with this series and so far, the fans are too.