DC’s “League of the Super-Pets” zoomed into theaters last week. While Warner Bros. has had a rather difficult time trying to keep its DC Comics live-action film properties afloat, executives decided to cash in on the animated kids movie market.

The premise — in a nutshell — involves Lex Luthor’s evil guinea pig developing super powers and inadvertently giving abilities to other animals before kidnapping the Justice League. This leaves Superman’s dog, Krypto, to put together his own team and save the heroes. It’s an origin story of sorts backed by a studio hoping to position this as the next big kids franchise.

From a story perspective, it feels like this movie rips off the "Secret Lives of Pets” franchise. It’s a kids movie so of course it has to be about semi-anthropomorphized talking animals. And while the story is derivative, there is something slightly entertaining about it.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart return — or their voices do, anyway — in their fifth film together. Their chemistry as "Odd Couple"-type characters works for them. Johnson obviously plays the charismatic hero type while Hart plays the over-the-top straight man just trying to keep up with his larger-than-life counterpart.

The rest of the cast has pretty impressive star power as well. Fresh off his cameo as Reed Richards in the "Dr. Strange" sequel, John Krasinski voices Superman while Keanu Reeves voices Batman. The roster also includes several "Saturday Night Live" alumni, such as Kate McKinnon and Vanessa Bauer. Olivia Wilde also lends her voice to Lois Lane.

The kid-oriented story and the star-studded casting haven't seemed to help the film’s box office and critical success. The film operated on a budget of $90 million but has so far only grossed a little more than half that in worldwide ticket sales. It was $7 million short of its projected gross for its opening weekend.

Most movie ratings sites give the movie a middling reception. Most of the grades it receives fall around the high 60s to low 70s when it comes to percentages. The highest praise it received came from CinemaScore which gave “Super-Pets” an A-. It’s possible CinemaScore is a website run by toddlers.

The movie has been a hit with audiences despite the low box office numbers. More than a thousand users on Rotten Tomatoes have given the film an 88% rating. But it feels like this particular vehicle has been used as a contractual obligation to help promote Johnson’s DCEU pet project “Black Adam,” a villainous character Johnson will portray in a live-action film this October. He also voices the character in this movie.

If you’re a parent with young kids, this might be a movie they might enjoy.

“League of the Super-Pets” is currently playing in theaters.