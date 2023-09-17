Cecil B. DeMille's original version of The Ten Commandments in 1923 has been hailed for decades as one of the great technical achievements in filmmaking, with a scale and detailed scope of production that heightened audience expectations for blockbuster films.
The breadth of the technical achievement was better understood when the original sets from the movie were re-discovered by documentarian Peter Brosnan - and unearthed in Guadalupe in the early 2010s - with help from archeologist Colleen Hamilton.
The original production of DeMille's classic, his career and the impact of Commandments, along with the effort to uncover the films sets - which were abandoned after the film's troubled shooting wrapped - will be brought into focus during a three-day celebration of the work in early October.
From Oct. 6-8, a collection of expert presentations, documentary screenings, film panels and a screening of The Ten Commandments will highlight a special celebration of a foundational cinematic work created on the Central Coast.
The Central Coast Film Society along with partners from the Dunes Center, Guadalupe Visual and Performing Arts Center, SLO International Film Fest and the Clark Center for Performing Arts, have collaborated on an amazing weekend to commemorate DeMille’s film with the Lost City Celebration.
“We are so thrilled to be a part of the centennial celebration of Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments. Not only did the film cement itself into Hollywood legends as the most expensive and lavish production when it was produced, but it became a part of Hollywood lore with what happened after the cameras stopped rolling,” said Daniel Lahr, executive director of the Film Society.
On Oct. 6 a special VIP dinner will be held at Edwards Barn in Nipomo, and will feature a presentation with documentarian Peter Brosnan and archeologist Colleen Hamilton, who uncovered the film set hidden beneath the dunes in Brosnan's 2016 film The Lost City of Cecil B. DeMille.
On Saturday the celebration moves to the Central Coast Entertainment Expo at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts for a collection of workshops, demonstrations and documentary screenings in the afternoon, ahead of an evening featuring a panel discussion about the DeMille documentary Cecil B. DeMille: American Epic and a special screening of The Ten Commandments with a live musical accompaniment.
The three-day event comes to an end on Sunday, and returns to Guadalupe, the place that everything started. Family entertainment, special screenings, film panels and presentations will be held during the day, along with a tour of the original film set still buried in the Guadalupe Dunes.
Nearly every resident of Guadalupe participated in the production of The Ten Commandments and DeMille employed every local rancher to use their livestock, according to L. Erika Weber, executive director of the Dunes Center.
“The movie set is still gargantuan relative to today’s productions. It is the only remaining set from Hollywood’s fundamental formation years which set a precedent for today’s blockbuster films and popular culture,” Weber said.
One of the blockbusters that would follow the 1923 release of Commandments was the more widely known version of The Ten Commandments starring Charlton Heston and Yul Brynner in 1956.
Prices for the events vary as some of the film screenings and discussions have an admission cost while others are free to the public due to charitable donations from local businesses or groups.
See a full list of events online, and learn more about admission costs for individual sessions, by visiting www.lostcitycelebration.com.
The Central Coast Film Society is a local non-profit organization formed to celebrate cinema and promote media arts and entertainment on California’s Central Coast. Learn more about their work, and find out how you can become a member on their website, www.centralcoastfilmsociety.org.