Film Society to screen 'Finding Nemo,' lead discussion with Cal Poly scientist David Kirby

The Central Coast Film Society will host a screening of the Walt Disney movie “Finding Nemo” on Sunday, March 29, at the Central Coast Aquarium in Avila Beach. A science and film lecture with Cal Poly Professor David Kirby, author of “Lab Coats in Hollywood: Science, Scientists, and Cinema”, will follow.

Informed by his research, Kirby will discuss the collaborative efforts between scientists and the entertainment industry, focusing on how filmmakers negotiate scientific accuracy in films with production constraints. He posits that these cinematic interpretations then go on to affect popular perceptions of science.

According to Sarah Risley, a Film Society board member, film has the ability to ignite curiosity and introduce the unknown.

"In the hands of visionary filmmakers and engaged scientists, they can inspire the next generation," Risley said. "We are so thrilled to bring this melding of two worlds of art and science together and hopefully inspire local kids.”

The event begins at 1:30 p.m. and is open to all ages. Families are encouraged to bring blankets for children who would like to sit up front. Tickets are $2 per person.