A good spy thriller can help shake up the summer monotony of super hero sequels, horror movies by well-known directors and inane kids movies. And the Russo brothers (“Avengers Endgame”) have yet another action-packed film.

“The Gray Man” is their newest movie. After four movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the directorial siblings have turned their attentions to producing movies specifically for Netflix.

This new film focuses on a CIA assassin simply named Six (Ryan Gosling) who stumbles upon encrypted intel after a nearly botched hit on a target. What follows is a cat-and-mouse manhunt.

CIA Deputy Director Carmichael (René-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”) sends in a privatized asset named Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) to recover Six’s intel and dispose of the man by any means possible.

The performances sell the story more than anything. Gosling plays Six with a modicum of restraint. He’s a man of few words who employs his father’s harsh macho survivalist training to his benefit.

Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”) has good chemistry with Gosling on screen as the CIA agent allied with him; their work together on “Blade Runner 2049” works in their favor.

The actor stealing the show is Evans. He’s sadistic and enjoys his work as an asset recovery specialist. For an actor spending a good portion of his career playing heroic protagonists, it’s enjoyable to watch him have fun playing a sociopath.

The action set pieces — a staple for such movies — are well-paced and intense. A public firefight in Prague is one of the more entertaining sequences. There is clearly a sense of the setting’s geography and where all the players are located.

And while there are many likable elements in the film, it’s not a perfect movie. The writing on the story is cliché and the subtitles indicating different international locations are unnecessary; they are large and a good establishing shot of a local landmark would better tell the audience where things take place.

Carmichael’s villainous motivations are inconsistent. The operation at the beginning of the movie was meant to be discrete even if he was OK with some collateral damage. By the time the aforementioned Vienna scene pops up, he doesn’t care how public Hansen’s manhunt gets or how many civilians get caught in the crossfire.

During a period where Netflix has been hemorrhaging subscribers and firing animation studios, this is one of the better projects put out by the streaming service.

