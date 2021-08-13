There is a vast difference between “Suicide Squad” (2016) and “The Suicide Squad” (2021). The most recent film in the franchise has “The” in the title. The premise is more or less the same as the original, though there is a much larger cast.

Task Force X – the titular “squad” – goes to a foreign country to stop a world-endangering threat; with the exception of Flagg, every member of Task Force X is a convicted criminal with colorful a rap sheet.

Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Viola Davis reprise their previous roles as Harley Quinn, Col. Rick Flagg, and Amanda Waller respectively.

James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Brightburn) wrote and directed the film; Gunn is known for successfully portraying odd, quirky, and rather unknown characters on screen with solid story and dialogue, and fantastic action set pieces.

The story’s humor helps offset some of the plot’s more graphic elements, providing enough breathing room for audiences to adjust to the amount of violence seen on screen. One particular scene follows John Cena’s Peacemaker competing for kills against Idris Elba’s Bloodsport; legit macabre hilarity ensues!

The movie’s pacing and story are relatively easy to follow. The tension between characters arises organically and doesn’t feel forced and there are some rather lame tertiary characters taken from the DC Comics roster that are well written.

In fact fourth-tier villains like Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) and Ratcatcher (Daniela Melchior) are stand-outs through the film; they both work through some sobering backstories and are given pretty fantastic and heart-warming redemptive arcs. That’s necessary given the fact that this is a movie glorifying violent criminals for its 2-hour runtime.

There’s no doubt that John Cena is actually a master of deadpan comedy; he delivers some of the movie’s funniest lines while keeping a straight face, playing a character who could be described as serial killer Captain America. King Shark – voiced by Sylvester Stallone – is another enjoyable character to watch on screen.

However, that’s not to say that the film doesn’t have its issues. Elba’s casting and characterization feel like a giant middle finger to Will Smith bailing on the franchise when the first film tanked with critics; the characters are written almost identically.

It also suffers from not knowing what to do with Harley Quinn; it is definitely the character’s best use in a live action medium. She spends much of the film separated from the larger cast, like this interlude to give her more of her own story within the larger story though it’s good to see her character growth over the course of her appearances.

The film also struggled at the box office; while it’s trending well with fans and critics, it hasn’t raked in the money from movie theaters like it could have had the recent socio-political atmosphere been less divisive and politicized.

That said, the film is enjoyable and is a fun, escapist romp full of action, comedy, and character development that makes it better than it deserves. But it is rated R so probably watch it without the kids. “The Suicide Squad” is playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.