When “How I Met Your Mother” launched on CBS in the fall of 2005, it was a unique and fresh comedy that filled a gap that was sorely needing to be filled. “Friends” had finished its momentous 10-season run on NBC and there weren’t any other sitcoms geared towards the 25-35 year-old demographic.
HIMYM was witty and well written, and its format was wholly different from anything done in the past. While there were many comparisons drawn between it and “Friends” the content was far different. Most half-hour sitcoms only film about twenty scenes per episode to fill the runtime.
HIMYM often filmed fifty to sixty scenes to cover all of the flashbacks, flash-forwards, and flash-sideways involved in the tangential storytelling incorporated in the series. The series finale has come under a bit of flack because creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays filmed the end years before the show actually ended its nine-season run, but many of the running gags and quotable lines remain pop culture staples.
Now, eight years after HIMYM ended, Hulu has produced a spin-off/follow-up called “How I Met Your Father.” Like it’s predecessor, the story is told from the perspective of main character Sophie recanting the tale to her college-bound son; Hillary Duff plays the 2022 version of the character while Kim Cattrall plays the older version narrating from 2050.
Gone are the fast-paced tangential jumps in the storytelling. Gone are the clever one-liners and well-timed running gags that resonate with the popular zeitgeist. The storytelling for this show is based on very time-specific references to things that are popular now and may or may not be as popular thirty years in the future.
Hillary Duff’s performance is kind of endearing; she usually has a charming personality, but the performance mostly comes off as an exasperated, desperate for a long-term relationship while horribly addicted to dating app Tinder. The fact that Duff’s character will eventually morph into watered-down version of Cattrall’s character from “Sex In The City” is potentially worrisome.
The other characters aren’t mix better. Frania Raina’s performance as Valentina feels like a more palatable gender-bent version of Neil Patrick Harris’ Barney Stinson only more monogamous. Chris Lowell’s Jesse is likable enough but often feels like kind of an idiot.
The jokes are lame zingers that don’t mesh well with the canned laugh track and it feels too much like the creators are trying to replicate the magic of a series that worked the formula with far more finesse and intelligence. And its that lack of formula and forced humor that makes “How I Met Your Father” a cheap facsimile produced by a studio that is creatively bankrupt.