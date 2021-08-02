This column was initially going to tackle the woke misfire of Kevin Smith’s “Masters of the Universe” animated reboot for Netflix before changing gears to focus on M. Night Shyamalan’s most recent attempt at atmospheric suspense and body horror.
But it changed gears again, inspired — of all things — by a weekend afternoon watching the UP TV Network. The film in question: “I Can Only Imagine,” a biopic about Christian contemporary band MercyMe and the writing of their most popular song.
The story follows Bart Millard (played by J. Michael Finley), MercyMe’s front man, as he grows up and leaves his Texas hometown to pursue a career in music. Bart initially wanted to play football, but a sports injury prevents that future. He also struggles with his abusive father, Arthur (played by Dennis Quaid).
While on the surface the main plot seems focused on Bart’s move from athletics into music, the true focus is on his faith in God, the pent-up anger he hides, and the eventual reconciliation he needs with his father.
It’s this tension that drives the heart of “I Can Only Imagine.” Bart shares his faith with his audiences while breaking into the Christian contemporary music scene; he simultaneously acknowledges being able to trust his Father in Heaven and the holy forgiveness he’s received while wrestling with forgiving his dad’s own failings.
The last third of the movie elicits a lot of tears from those watching. How many of us can identify with the struggle to forgive just as we have been forgiven? How many of us are forced to confront the sudden discovery that a loved one is on their death bed? How many of us are ready to accept that people can change?
By the time Arthur Millard passes away from stage 4 cancer, both Bart and the audience must answer those questions. The heart-wrenching montage of father and son reconciling is both beautiful and poignant, especially in a day and age where broken homes are seemingly more and more the norm.
Most Christian movies usually suffer at the cinemas. They are often considered cheesy and “low budget” compared to the more sensational Hollywood fare and, if they attract any big names, it’s usually an actor or actress who hasn’t been super popular in a while.
That doesn’t necessarily mean such a film is bad. In fact, this film actually has a decent production value, making $86 million on a budget of $7 million. It’s well lit, with well-coordinated cinematography. And the music — one of the film’s key features — creates a poignant, emotional atmosphere that only adds to the movie’s message.
The movie — just like its namesake song — were inspired by the passing of Arthur Millard. Cloris Leachman — who plays Bart’s grandmother — makes a comment during the funeral, wondering what her son is seeing now that he’s in heaven. Quaid even wrote a song that was featured in the film.
Regardless of where one stands on matters of faith, “I Can Only Imagine” is a solid, family-friendly movie. While it does touch on some heavy themes like divorce, anger management and resultant abuse, the dialogue is mostly clean without profanity.
This road less traveled is definitely a must-watch that takes audiences off of Hollywood’s well-worn secular path.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.