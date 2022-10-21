The original "Halloween" film came out in 1978 and has been a seminal classic amongst horror fans for 44 years. The movie was written and directed by John Carpenter, who also produced the franchise's piano-heavy score.

Michael Myers - the fictional serial killer, not the guy who voices Shrek - has literally been the face of the franchise. His silent, imposing frame topped by the William Shatner mask spray painted white is iconic.

But the franchise took interesting turns since the original. A direct sequel picking up on the same events from the first released in 1981 followed by six more sequels of varying quality between 1982 and 2002, muddling the story's continuity.

Then there were the back-to-back Rob Zombie-helmed reboots in 2007 and 2009 followed a new trilogy starting with 2018's confusingly titled "Halloween" which retcons all previous sequels and reboots from continuity.

It was followed by "Halloween Kills" (2021) and the newest title "Halloween Ends" which came out on Oct. 14 to theaters and the Peacock streaming services.

This newest film picks up four years after the events of the previous two and follows two plot threads: Laurie Strode (Curtis) getting closure over her estranged older brother's rampages and a young man named Corey embracing an inner darkness.

The film's central theme explores what happens when people allow their inner demons and evil intentions to take over and what it's like to resist those dark urges.

Overall, the movie feels very by-the-numbers and uninspired. The relationship developing between Corey and Strode's granddaughter Allyson feels out of place; it's meant as a positive light in an otherwise bleak existence, but comes off as contrived.

The lack of a clear timeline prevents a realistic depiction of their connection; they go from having two quick interactions to attending a Halloween party at which they get into a major argument as if they had been dating for months.

There isn't really a whole lot of actual horror or suspense in the story which is odd, given that it was produced by Blumhouse Productions who were behind the "Purge" and "Paranormal Activity" franchises.

It feels like the story pulls cues from "Joker" (2019) when it focuses on Corey's turn towards homicidal behavior, looking at a series of misfortunes that propels him towards emotional brokenness.

That would be a more compelling movie even if it seems derivative. But with the other half of the story focused on having ancillary characters making Strode feel guilty for Myers's murders is just as contrived as the rest of the plot.

We don't even see Myers until more than 40 minutes into the runtime.

Character motivations shift all over the place; there's no reality where Allyson would continue seeing Corey given some of his aggressive and erratic behaviors.

Some scenes aren't dark because of the content, they're dark because the lighting is so poor you can't see anything.

While fans of the original and overall franchise might enjoy it, "Halloween Ends" feels as unnecessary as the sequels of the 1980s and 90s that preceded it.