Westerns were once the action films of their era. The history of the Wild West was still fresh in the popular zeitgeist because by the time of the film era, America was still less than a century out from the Civil War. Now it feels like ancient history.

While Westerns — especially the Spaghetti Westerns of the '50s and '60s — were a dime a dozen, they are no longer the cinematic centerpieces they once were.

Looking back, some depict insensitive descriptions and stereotypes of indigenous tribes and nations engaging in bloody battles across the frontier. Some may have gotten history wrong with their gaudy fringed costumes. Regardless, it was the genre moviegoers wanted to see.

In the 21st century, westerns are usually low-budget, independent projects either put together by some art house director or produced by a big time actor through a major studio. Either way, they’re few and far between.

While October 2021 is most notable for one particular Western movie set undergoing some shooting issues, another movie of a much higher caliber was being released. Enter “Old Henry,” a film about a man on the run with a satchel of money hiding out with grizzled farmer and his teenage son. The film stars Tim Blake Nelson (“O Brother Where Art Thou”).

The farmer (Nelson) is the titular Henry McCarty, a widower living on an average farm raising his son Wyatt, who’s chomping at the bit to leave and make his way in the world. But they stumble upon a nearly dead man named Curry who claims to be a lawman on the run.

Henry patches Curry up and talks with him about the satchel of cash in his possession and it quickly becomes a more dangerous ordeal than Henry bargained for as ruthless gunmen begin shooting up his farm house led by a man named Ketchum (Stephen Dorff, “Blade”).

Audiences quickly pick up that Henry has a history of violence. It’s been tamed but it’s still seething under the surface from his younger days. Curry begins noticing the way Henry deals with the aggressors.

When Ketchum and his entire gang arrive at the farm, Curry finally makes a connection that Henry isn’t just some old farmer, he’s an infamous gunslinger who Curry thought died years earlier.

The climax of the film is a classic shoot ‘em up common in most Westerns or action films. But it’s violence with a purpose as it serves to underscore Henry’s hidden identity.

The story is tightly written, the dialogue carries the exposition but it’s used sparingly only to lay out the connection between Curry and Henry that the old farmer never knew existed. The rest of the dialogue as well as the cinematography do a fantastic job of showing the audience who these characters are and what they are capable of doing.

The 99-minute film is well paced and directed by Potsy Ponciroli, who served as executive producer on the “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” for Amazon Prime. “Old Henry” was first released at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 7, 2021.

It received a limited theater run on October 1, 2021. It made $42,068 at the box office and was listed as one of the top ten independent movies of the year alongside films like “CODA,” “The Green Knight,” and “Pig” starring Nicholas Cage.

At least two of the characters — Henry and Ketchum — are real historical figures. If you know your history, you’ll figure out who Henry is. The film does a fantastic job of offering an alternate view history, a “what if” scenario some historians believe could have been possible.

“Old Henry” is definitely a movie you’ll want to watch and it’s one of Nelson’s best performances to date.