The Predator franchise started strong with its debut film and generated several sequels and spin-offs of varying quality. Until this year, there have been four solo films and two crossovers with the “Aliens” franchise since 1987’s “Predator” stalked into the hearts of avid theater goers.

The franchise has a simple premise: an alien hunter on safari descends on earth to track down and hunt the most worthy game, taking the skulls of its kills as trophies along the way.

The 2022 installment is (nearly) a return to form. “Prey” — the fifth solo film and prequel to the original — released on Friday, Aug. 5 to incredible reviews from fans and critics alike. The premise goes back to basics, echoing the original’s simplicity.

In this new entry, a predator lands in North America’s Great Plains in the early part of the 18th Century, resulting in a young Comanche woman going head to head with the savage creature as part of her people’s traditional hunting rituals and to prevent it from killing her tribesmen.

At first, fans were reluctant when reports of the film were released on social media. The 2018 entry, co-written and directed by Shane Black, — who starred in the original movie — left a sour taste in their mouths. They also shared concerns about the plot, concerned about Hollywood’s recent trend toward woke politics.

While this movie has a female hero, there is nothing political about this film. Naru (Amber Midthunder, “Roswell, New Mexico”) isn’t a perfect character and she’s far from being a "Mary Sue" — a female character encountering zero weaknesses and more strengths than her male counterparts.

Naru fails both her first and second hunts. She gets beaten up by her brother’s friends when she refuses to conform to cultural norms. She gets captured by French fur traders migrating down from the north. The Predator even gets a few good cuts on her.

The feral Predator is a terrifying beast and far more ruthless than previous versions. While just as brutal, this creature more often than not fights hand-to-hand, using his weapons only when necessary. While there’s no profanity, the movie certainly earns its R-rating with the violence.

The script is competently written and the story is expertly directed by Dan Trachtenberg (“10 Cloverfield Lane”). The music and cinematography provide an atmospheric quality making great use of the wide, outdoor settings for the Predator species’ first hunt on earth.

Given how the alien behaves and the story’s premise, it’s entirely plausible this individual hunter was exiled on our backwater planet and wasn’t anticipating encountering anything that could reciprocate the hunt as intelligently as Naru does.

What makes this movie even more impressive is that it is the first of its kind to receive a dub in both the English and Comanche languages, providing a wonderful and realistic representation for a group of people living on the continent long before Europeans ventured onto its shores.

The biggest downsides are the fact that the movie was released directly to streaming on Hulu by 20th Century Studios and it feels low-budget. Given the praise it received, it should have been given a theatrical release, but the decision makes sense given how the franchise has fared over the last 35 years.

Added to that, the Predator is revealed too early on in the film; he steps into frame just as soon as his ship breaks atmosphere. It’s as if the studio didn’t trust audiences to know which franchise they were watching. It would have been better if the ship was never seen and the predator is only revealed while cloaked during the grizzly bear kill seen in the trailers.

However, this is easily the best Predator film since the original.