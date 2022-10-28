Top 6 best movies to watch this Halloween | Filmaniacs

With Halloween on Monday, it's always a great time to get spooky. If you're not taking kids trick-or-treating or heading out to a party, what better way to celebrate than to send spine-tingling chills down your spine with a good ol' fashioned fright fest movie marathon!

Here's a countdown of great movies to check out if you're inclined to scare yourself silly this year... or laugh the fear away.

6) "Nosferatu" (1922) - Not Rated

This German-made silent film is the first vampire movie ever put to film. F.W. Murnau's unauthorized [quasi]adapted version of Bram Stoker's Dracula is creepy.

The use of hard shadow contrasts work well to make the title monster appear out of nowhere and Max Schreck's rodent-like make-up and near feral posture make his silent performance all the more captivating.

5) "Clue" (1985) - PG

This dark comedy whodunnit is an adaptation of the classic board game of the same name and while not exactly a Halloween movie, it's a fun movie with immense rewatchability.

The performances by comedic greats make the over-the-top characters so much fun and the multiple endings can especially throw audiences for a loop as they try to identify which culprit is missing during each murder.

4) "Ghostbusters" (1984) - PG

If you enjoy horror-comedy, take a step back one year and watch "Ghostbusters." The cutting-edge special and practical effects seem stone age compared to modern film making techniques, but "Ghostbusters" still holds up nonetheless.

It's fun, super quotable, and was definitely a far better use of celluloid than the awful 2016 reboot. Even today, the jokes still land and comedic actors often give the best dramatic performances.

3) "Scream" (1996) - R

"Scream" is a meta satire of slasher movies that simultaneously entertains with its pop culture references and its internal analysis of horror movie tropes and cliches.

While there are more iconic slasher franchises — "Nightmare on Elm Street," "Halloween," and "Friday the 13th" — "Scream" stands out because the story keeps audiences guessing as to the killer's identity at any given moment.

2) "Alien"/"Aliens" (1979/1986) - Both R

OK, so this entry is kind of a cheat, but they are seminal classics when it comes to science fiction-horror. They say "in space, no one can hear you scream"... but these movies will make your blood curdle and this pair of pivotal cinema staples gave us one of the most fantastic female protagonists of all time.

Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley not only serves the "final girl" trope seen in most slasher films — which "Alien" is, just in outer space — she also serves as one mom going toe-to-toe with the beast of all mothers in "Aliens."

1) "Event Horizon" (1997) - R

And if the prior entry doesn't shock you with terror, "Event Horizon" will. This survival sci-fi horror flick carries some definite Clive Barker vibes and is essentially a mash-up of a haunted house meets demon possession in one story.

It also boasts a talented cast of actors including Sam Neill ("Jurassic Park"), Lawrence Fishburne — who was actually in the third "Nightmare on Elm Street" — and Jason Isaacs ("Harry Potter" franchise).

The story is intensely well-paced and the strong use of practical and visual effects make for a captivating and frightening watch.