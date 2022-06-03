Sequels made decades after the original rarely live up to the hype surrounding their release. The fourth "Indiana Jones" movie was awful. "Blade Runner 2049" was beautifully shot but unnecessary.
Both films relied far too heavily on the use of CGI, which has become a safe go-to staple of big-budget Hollywood films. It makes sense because computer-generated imagery is controllable and you don’t have to worry about stunt performers getting injured or missing their marks.
But then comes “Top Gun: Maverick.” The original released in the summer of 1986 and was a box office smash. “Maverick” hits all the right notes and then some, as it too came in like a ratings juggernaut.
Tom Cruise returns as the title character, who has only risen from lieutenant to captain in the last 36 years. He’s a man who knows what he is: a naval aviator of the highest caliber who now serves as a Navy test pilot.
He’s reassigned as a Top Gun instructor to teach a group of program graduates how to fly an incredibly dangerous mission into an unspecified Eastern European country to destroy a Uranium processing plant.
Fans of the original will get a gleeful chuckle and maybe a little emotional the moment they hear the opening theme music. They will definitely tear up when they see Maverick reflecting on the loss of his best friend Goose (Anthony Edwards) shown in photographs and flashbacks.
But this film has a heart of its own. The movie focuses on a man who isn’t in the prime of his life but is still the best fighter pilot in the world. He must navigate new challenges like training Goose’s son, Rooster (Miles Teller, “Whiplash”) and rekindling an old flame with Penny (Jennifer Connolly).
Both Teller and Connolly give fantastic performances; Connolly and Cruise have natural chemistry. Audiences get a few hints about their past relationship but nothing too clear other than she moved on and built a life while he continued being a fighter pilot.
Teller’s performance is more nuanced. He has quickly become a talented character actor. Audiences sense underlying animosity between Rooster and Maverick, but it’s unclear if it’s because of Goose’s death or because of something else. That guilt weighs on Maverick like 10 G-forces and fuels Teller’s performance.
The script is tightly written, and the story is easy to follow. Joseph Kosinski (“Tron Legacy,” “Oblivion”) did a great job working with Cruise on their second project together. He blends the right amount of humor with the story’s seriousness.
But you can’t have a "Top Gun" film without talking about the jets and stunts. While some scenes did require the use of CGI, the technology was used sparingly. Most of the action set pieces and stunts were filmed using real Navy F-18s in tightly planned sequences.
The stunts were practical, with the actors sitting in the cockpits. While they weren’t actually flying, they were really pulling those G’s and the jets were really moving that fast and with real Top Gun skill.
Some sequences were filmed at Naval Air Station Lemoore; if you've ever had a chance to visit the air base, you can tell which scenes were shot there. Lemoore even gets name-dropped as one character is stationed there.
Say what you will about Cruise and his couch-jumping antics, but the man can still make a damn good action movie even while pushing 60. The fact that he’s still willing to do his own stunts is worthy of respect; he may very well be one of the last real movie stars left in Hollywood.
If you see any movie this summer, make it “Top Gun: Maverick" ... everything else is just a computer-animated danger zone.