Disney is no stranger to reanimating the dead and trying to give a decades-old property new life. Enter “Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers,” a new live action-animated hybrid streaming on Disney+. This movie focuses on the chipmunk-led animated series from the early 1990s.
The cartoon featured the title heroes teaming up with new friends and becoming do-gooders in the larger New York metropolitan area. Equal parts secret agent team and detective agency, the crew would fight the evil forces of characters like Fat Cat and Professor Nimnull.
While this new movie does have a detective story at its heart, it places Chip and Dale into the real world as actors who headlined the cartoon series. “Rescue Rangers” (2022) is a spiritual cousin to “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”
The story is mostly entertaining if a bit cliché; kids are certainly going to enjoy it. But this movie feels like it falls into the same vein as last year’s “Space Jam“ sequel. There are a lot of name drops and references to other more popular properties, some of which aren’t owned by Disney.
Case in point: Dale is seen at a fan convention talking to the “ugly” Sonic the Hedgehog that was originally promoted before Sonic had his first cinematic outing two years ago.
The casting feels uninspired. John Mulaney voices Chip and Andy Samberg voices Dale. Mulaney’s voice feels like listening to the audio equivalent of sandpaper. Samberg, of course, essentially plays every character he’s ever played for live action or animation.
The question is: Who was this movie made for? The title characters use words like “crap“ and “damn” with some regularity in a PG-rated movie. However, the most concerning reference connects back to Disney’s history with its own child actors going back to the studio’s earliest productions.
Peter Pan — or “Sweet Pete” as they call him — is the villain. He is kidnapping other animated characters, tweaking their animation and forcing them to make bootleg movies to sell in international markets. His motivation is anger over Disney firing him because “the boy who never grows up” grew up.
This reference doesn’t seem bad on the surface, however if you know your history then you’ll understand that this is a reference to what happened to Bobby Driscoll, the young child star who voiced Peter Pan in the original animated film.
Disney fired him as he aged out rather than trying to reincorporate him into a film project better suited for an adolescent child actor. Driscoll died penniless in an abandoned tenement at the age of 31. That is some harsh history and it’s curious which Disney executive signed off knowing the script contained this “joke.”
All in all, the movie isn’t terrible, but there are some questionable bits of content that should give parents pause before kids watch it.