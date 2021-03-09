Buellton Senior Center throwing virtual benefit concert this weekend

Buellton Senior Center will play host this weekend to area performers the Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara, who will showcase vocal, violin and Scottish smallpipes in the musical genres of folk, classical and Celtic.
The special benefit concert, to be held virtually at 7 p.m. March 12 and 13, is a fundraising effort for the nonprofit organization, which has faced the growing needs of local seniors during the pandemic.
Tickets are $20 and available for purchase online at buelltonseniorcenter.org/benefit-concert/
