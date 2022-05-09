Colombian rock sensation and Grammy Award winner Juanes will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Chumash Casino Resort Samala Showroom.
Juanes, whose full name is Juan Esteban Aristizábal Vásquez, is considered one of the best-selling Latin artists of all time, according to reports that show he has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide.
His musical sounds have evolved over the years, from hard rock and heavy metal influences to Latin pop, Latin rock and reggaetón.
He first gained popularity as a vocalist and rhythm guitarist for more than a decade with the rock band Ekhymosis. The band gained international attention for their hits “Solo” and “La Tierra.”
When the band broke up in the late 1990s, the musician launched his solo career by the name Juanes. Not long after, he won three Latin Grammy Awards in 2000 for his debut album “Fíjate Bien.”
In 2002, Juanes released his follow-up album, “Un Día Normal,” which was certified gold in Colombia during its first day of sales and went on to become certified platinum in several other countries, including Mexico and Spain.
At the peak of the album’s popularity, the album spent a record-breaking 92 weeks in the top 10 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart. The album earned him the most awards during the 2003 Latin Grammy Awards, a total of five, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year.
The following year, he released “Mi Sangre,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart and became an international success thanks to his hit single “La Camisa Negra.”
Over the years, five more studio albums have followed, notably “P.A.R.C.E.” in 2010, “Loco de Amor” in 2015 and “Más Futuro Que Pasado” in 2019.
Over the span of his career, Juanes has won 20 Latin Grammy Awards and three Grammy Awards.
Tickets for the show are $99, $114, $129, $144 and $159 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.