The 1980s yacht rock icon and five-time Grammy Award winner Christopher Cross will bring his 40th Anniversary Tour to the Chumash Casino Resort Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

Cross is a multiplatinum-selling recording artist and has sold over 10 million albums.

Cross burst onto the music scene in 1980 with the self-titled debut album “Sailing,” which peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

That same year, the album helped him win five Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist, according to reports.

Over the course of his career, Cross earned an Oscar, Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination.

Cross in 1981 again found success with his hit single “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do),” which was the main theme song for the film “Arthur,” peaking at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. The tune won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

Other notable songs that attained Billboard success include "Ride Like the Wind," "Never Be the Same" and "All Right."

In recent years, Cross released eight albums with a record label he launched in 2007.

Tickets for the show are $39, $44, $49, $59 and $69, and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

The resort is located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, and is an age 21-and-older venue.