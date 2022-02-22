The Lompoc Concert Association will present a springtime performance by the Covenant Brass Sextet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St.

The event marks a return to live music in the wake of the pandemic, when the association only presented virtual performances, according to publicity chair Molly Gerald.

Covenant Brass’ repertoire includes classical, jazz and popular genres from Mozart to Silvestri’s “Theme from the Avengers.”

The group, which was formed in 2016 by a group of professional musicians and educators in the San Francisco Bay area, regularly performs with Northern California orchestras, jazz and chamber ensembles, as well as domestic and international tours.

Ensemble artists include Daniel Santos and Mike Pakaluk, trumpet; Craig Hansen, horn; Esther Armendariz, trombone; Andrew Hill, bass trombone; and Johnathan Hsu, tuba.

Pakaluk served as the band director at Cabrillo High School and Vandenberg Middle School from 2006 to 2011, according to Gerald.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $5 for students and $15 for active military and can be purchased at the door.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. on the evening of the event.

For more information, visit LompocConcert.org or contact the association at 805-588-5971.