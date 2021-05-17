California Mid-State Fair is taking applications online from bands and singers who want to perform at this year’s fair July 21 to Aug. 1 at the Paso Robles Event Center.
The fair will book acts from any genre for its multiple stages but is primarily looking for bands and singers performing country, rock, pop and soul music, a Mid-State Fair spokesman said.
To apply, visit www.midstatefair.com. The deadline to apply is May 31.
Mid-State Fair is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year with the theme “Can’t Wait to See You.”
