Solvang Festival Theater cancels upcoming Robert Cray Band concert
Solvang Festival Theater made an announcement Monday morning via social media that the Robert Cray Band concert slated for Saturday, April 18 has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions and health guidelines.

The Theater said it is currently in the process of rescheduling the show.

Chumash Casino Resort temporarily closes its doors due to growing coronavirus concerns

In the meantime, patrons who purchased tickets will receive an email in the next 72 hours that outlines new ticketing options, including refunds.

For more information, visit www.solvangfestivaltheater.org or email info@solvangtheaterfest.org

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

