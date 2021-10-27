Nature buffs near and far still can view over 75 documentaries as part of the 2021 NatureTrack Film Festival's virtual event that is set to conclude at midnight Sunday.
The nature-based film festival held its in-person film screenings on Oct. 16 to run in conjunction with Los Olivos' Day in the Country celebration, which featured a town parade and outdoor community activities. The festival then transitioned to a two-week virtual format to allow a wider audience to participate.
According to the festival schedule, 75 films from 14 countries are available for viewing — in both live and animated form. Categories span adventure, animation, conservation and kids connecting with nature, scenic, student and a special category called "outdoors and out of bounds."
Online passes are $75 and can be purchased online at https://NatureTrackFilmFestival.org.
