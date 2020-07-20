Next year's West Coast Cub Fly-In at Lompoc Airport uncertain due to canceled 2020 event

With the cancellation of this year's 36th annual West Coast Cub Fly-In event in Lompoc due to the coronavirus, its return next year is uncertain.

Club members said in a statement that a financial hardship has been placed on the 2021 event due to the cancellation of this year's event. Typically, events generate funds for subsequent years' offerings.

Now, club members are soliciting suggestions from community members in the hopes of securing the 2021 event.

For the past 35 years, the three-day event held in early July has played host to more than 100 World War II-era aircraft of historic importance at the city's municipal airport. Thousands of spectators have gathered at the tarmac to witness pilots competing in flying contests and get an up-close view of planes on display.

The event is known primarily for its high turnout of Piper Cubs, a light aircraft model that was manufactured between 1937 and 1947 and used extensively during World War II. Owners and pilots of the distinctive yellow planes travel from all over the country each year for the Lompoc fly-in.

This year's event was canceled, according to the statement, due to the club's limited ability to meet changing health guidelines since the event draws such a large turnout. Members also cited cancellation of this year's 68th annual Lompoc Flower Festival as an indication of the difficulty in securing city permits and approvals because of the pandemic.