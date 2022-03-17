PCPA will loosen COVID-19 restrictions for theatergoers attending indoor performances effective Monday.

Due to a decrease in cases and hospitalizations, PCPA will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative test before admittance to the theater. Masking will no longer be mandatory but is strongly encouraged.

Concessions still must be consumed outside the theater lobby as part of the health and safety precautions.

Other safety measures include:

Utilization of an enhanced air filtration system with MERV 13 filters (patrons are encouraged to dress warmly and wear layers);

Cleaning and disinfecting of the theater, lobby area and restrooms after each performance;

Provision of multiple hand sanitizers available throughout the lobby;

Use of a touchless ticketing system that provides digital or printable tickets for scanning upon entrance to the theater;

Availability of a digital program via a QR code posted throughout the lobby;

Sale of limited concessions outside the theater lobby; and

Putting a pause on opportunities for patrons to visit with the actors after the show.

Performances and COVID safety guidelines are subject to change. The latest guidelines are posted at www.pcpa.org.

