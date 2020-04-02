Rancheros Visitadores won't ride amid pandemic concerns for first time in 89 years

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For the past 89 years more than 750 cowboys clad in pink, and hailing from 37 states and six countries, have ridden into Solvang on horseback and in horse-drawn carriages along Alisal Road to Old Mission Santa Inés.

This year, however, they will break with tradition in support of statewide efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Rancheros Visitadores recently announced the cancellation of its 90th annual ride slated for Saturday, May 2.

Outgoing Rancheros President Steve Beneto said that although the traditional ride and parade will be missed, “the spirit of the Rancheros Visitadores will live on through the dedication of its members who are steadfast in their commitment to this cause.”

Incoming President Robert Feist affirmed that, stating that fundraising efforts despite the canceled ride, will continue.

