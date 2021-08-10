Solvang Danish Days has been canceled amid pandemic concerns, representing the second consecutive year the weekendlong festivities have been called off.

Danish Days, which honors the 1911 establishment of Solvang by Danish-Americans, also was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“The decision to cancel this year’s Danish Days for the second, unprecedented year in a row breaks our hearts," said Max Hanberg, Solvang Danish Days 2021 co-chair.

Hanberg said due to the recent surge in COVID cases, the Solvang Danish Days Foundation believed it to be in the best interest of local residents and tourists to cancel the Friday and Saturday event, which had been planned for Sept. 17 and 18.

Since the festivities typically draw thousands of attendees to downtown Solvang, Danish Days 2021 co-chair Brenda Anderson said the celebration could cause "a potential crowding situation, which we wanted to avoid this year due to the spread of the virus’s delta variant.”

This year would have been the festival's 85th anniversary.