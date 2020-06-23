Solvang's 4th of July Parade canceled due to pandemic

Solvang's July 4th Parade has been canceled this year, adding to a growing number of events like the annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Festival which was canceled in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Solvang Rotary Club member and parade announcer Allan Jones said the 4th of July Parade was called off due to regulatory safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.

"Parades are not allowed at the county and state level yet," Jones said. "Hopefully in 2021."

Solvang's annual 4th of July fireworks show canceled due to pandemic Solvang's Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Festival has been canceled this year, according to the Rotary Club of the Santa Ynez Valley, which each year since 1995 has sponsored the all-day-event at Old Mission Santa Inés.

+5 Solvang visitors applaud Copenhagen Drive closure, retailers divided It's out in the open – it's fresh air. Everybody's been indoors the last three of four months. I like this better than how it used to be. It reminds me of a Hallmark movie.

+5 Santa Ynez High School grads wrap up 2020 with celebratory car parade Clad in black and gold, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School's class of 2020 showed their school spirit on Friday morning to celebrate what would have been their graduation day.

Solvang Farmers Market relocates to Copenhagen Drive Beginning today, Wednesday, June 17 and through at least July 4, the outdoor market will be located on the temporarily-closed-to-traffic sections of Solvang's Copenhagen Drive, between Alisal Road and Second Street.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.