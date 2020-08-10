Solvang gets airtime on new YouTube series 'Weird Wonderful World'

Several Solvang businesses and local personalities have been featured on the new YouTube series "Weird Wonderful World," which was launched by former BuzzFeed producers Ryan Bergara, Shane Madej and Steven Lim.

The episode made its debut Aug. 7 on the trio's new independent YouTube channel "Watcher."

The “Weird Wonderful World” YouTube series consists of Bergara and Madej visiting unique places of interest in California, with their final stop being Solvang.

The episode, which was filmed over two days in late February, involved multiple Solvang businesses and local personalities including Mayor Ryan Toussaint, the Elverhoj Museum of History & Art, Jeff Paaske and/at Solvang Restaurant, Thomas Birkholm and Birkholm's Bakery & Café, The Book Loft/Hans Christian Andersen Museum, Solvang Moke Experience, Sevtap Winery, Good Seed Coffee Boutique and OstrichLand USA.

"We are beyond excited about this [fun and] positive exposure for Solvang — albeit filmed pre-COVID and, therefore, depicting things as slightly different than the current state of affairs in town," the spokeswoman said.

Prior to launching their own company Watcher Entertainment and new channel Watcher on Jan. 10, YouTubers Bergara, Madej and Lim during their time at BuzzFeed created the company's most successful unscripted show, "Unsolved and Worth It."