We stand upon a precipice. Between AI-generated artwork, essays and Snapchat filters, the world of tomorrow may exist solely as an algorithmic fabrication.
In an attempt to get a feel for how authentic AI may or may not be at the current moment, I decided to interview Chat GPT, an OpenAI chatbot launched in November. We talked about the one thing that I believe can properly gauge someone’s (or something’s) humanity — “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
“Buffy” has been my favorite TV show for nearly 20 years and I generally use it as a personality barometer when I meet new people, showing it to new friends and romantic interests. In fact, this is how I was introduced to the show myself.
“Buffy” fans know that if a potential new friend isn’t visibly moved by the vampire Spike’s search for a soul so he can be a better boyfriend to Buffy, then that person is no friend at all.
I opened by asking the chatbot — who I've affectionately nicknamed the Buffybot —what it knows about the iconic and influential TV show.
“Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a popular television show that first aired in 1997 and ran for seven seasons until 2003. The show follows the story of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who discovers she is a vampire slayer, destined to protect the world from vampires, demons, and other supernatural creatures,” Buffybot said.
The AI’s alarming use of an Oxford comma notwithstanding, its answer was accurate. However, this answer was purely expository and could be found, nearly word-for-word almost anywhere online. Jumping right to the chase, I asked the chatbot what its feelings about “Buffy” were.
“As an artificial intelligence, I don't have personal feelings or emotions, so I don't have any personal opinions about Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” it told me.
With that out of the way I could ask the real questions, like who it estimated to be the best character on the show and what the best seasons and stories were? Would the Buffybot give the same answers that a human “Buffy” fan might?
“The question of who is the ‘best’ character on Buffy the Vampire Slayer is subjective and can vary depending on personal preference. However, many fans of the show would likely agree that Buffy herself is a compelling and complex character, as she faces not only supernatural threats but also the challenges of growing up and taking on adult responsibilities,” it said.
This is surprising.
I have never met anyone whose favorite character on “Buffy” was Buffy, so I immediately wanted to rebuke this answer.
However, an online Ranker poll of 3,000 fans has Buffy ranked as the best character. So maybe the robot was more correct than I would have thought.
Interestingly, this lead is due to strong votes from Baby Boomers. Gen X, Gen Z and Millennials have Buffy much lower on their lists, according to this highly scientific poll. Ironically, the poll states that the younger the viewer, the more they dislike the character of Buffy.
The Buffybot offered the Glory/Dawn Lovecraftian family drama of season five, the forbidden love affair between Buffy and Angel of season two and Willow’s descent into grief in season six as examples of the best storylines from the show’s run.
Oddly, the chatbot makes no specific mention of season three at any point in our conversation. Season three, which depicts Buffy’s senior year in high school, was the show's critical and commercial peak, averaging more than 6 million viewers per episode, according to Nielsen Media, and earning a perfect 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.
On the other hand, the Buffybot never mentioned Riley, a character that most “Buffy” fans have been trying to forget about since his first appearance in season four, so maybe the AI is a true fan after all?
There isn’t much of a consensus on the best episode in “Buffy” fandom circles — there are too many options. Possibly, it’s the musical episode “Once More with Feeling,” but perhaps it’s the silent horror film homage, “Hush,” or Spike’s origin in “Fool for Love.”
The chatbot offers season five’s “The Body,” and surprisingly, it’s probably right.
"’The Body’ is a deeply emotional and powerful episode that deals with the sudden death of [spoiler redacted]. The episode eschews the usual supernatural elements of the show and instead focuses on the very real and raw emotions that come with the loss of a loved one. The episode is shot in a stark and minimalist style, with long takes and muted colors, creating a sense of emptiness and isolation that reflects Buffy's own grief,” it said.
The Buffybot was able to pontificate on what makes the episode such an emotionally resonant story – or could at least create a reasonable facsimile of this pontification. However, it didn’t do as well with some straight-forward facts. When asked to come up with something about the show that people may not know, the chatbot failed miserably.
“One little-known fact about Buffy the Vampire Slayer is that the show was originally developed as a reboot of the 1992 film of the same name. Writer and director Joss Whedon, who had not been involved in the original film, pitched the idea of a television series to Fox in the mid-1990s, and the network agreed to develop the show. However, rather than simply continuing the story from the film, Whedon decided to re-imagine the concept and create a new continuity,” it told me.
Troublingly, and perhaps indicative of a problem we’ll need to deal with as AI becomes a larger part of our lives, this seems correct, but is actually all wrong.
First, almost anyone familiar with “Buffy” knows that a movie version came first, some people even cast off all chains of good taste and prefer it.
Additionally, Whedon was definitely involved with the original film — he wrote it. Lastly, while it’s true that the character of Buffy was recast and put in a new setting for the show, the original film is recognized as having happened — the show is a loose sequel. To be fair, though, this seemingly self-evident continuity is somehow a contentious point among fans.
Paradoxically, the AI failed with some facts while getting all of the emotion. It understands the show, but doesn’t perceive some aspects the way a typical human fan does.
I’m not sure if this is meaningful in any impactful way for the future of AI or humankind, but it left me wondering: Is it better for an AI to know all the facts about a piece of art or to understand why people respond emotionally to it? Would you rather binge-watch your favorite TV show with an AI that understands why you like it or a human that is indifferent?
Before closing the window, I asked the AI about Spike’s search for a soul.
“I can understand how Spike's character arc and his journey to obtain a soul could be emotionally impactful for viewers who are invested in the show and its characters. The idea of redemption and the struggle to overcome one's darker impulses is a powerful and universal theme that resonates with many people,” it said.
Perhaps man and machine will be able to co-exist peacefully after all.