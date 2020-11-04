Escobedo, Patino earn victories in District 1, mayoral races after updated ballot count

Carlos Escobedo will be the first District 1 representative on the Santa Maria City Council after gaining the lead in a four-person race, with mayoral incumbent Alice Patino set to enter into a third term after a landslide victory over challengers.

Updated election results came Wednesday morning, with 100% of precincts reporting, although results remain unofficial until they are certified over the coming days by election officials.

Escobedo, an outreach specialist at Hancock College and the organizer of Santa Maria Open Streets, holds 1,543 votes for 43.94%, with challenger and nonprofit professional Osvaldo Sotelo garnering 1,170 votes for 33.31%.

Sotelo was followed by challengers Brian Billones, who earned 415 votes for 11.82% and Christopher Diaz, who earned 358 votes for 10.19%.

Patino, currently in the midst of her second mayoral term, holds 12,936 votes for 66.26%, followed by challenger Will Smith, with 3,295 votes for 16.88%, and challenger Alberto Ugalde, who earned 3,175 votes for 16.26%.

Watching initial results come in Tuesday night at Maya Restaurant, Escobedo emphasized that even though he is not a born-and-raised Santa Marian, he feels ready to make things happen for the community he loves.

"I’m running because I love this community, and this is a way for me to give back. I wasn’t born here, but this is the place my family has been for years, and I want to raise my family here," he said.

Following this election, Santa Maria will see its first year with four district representatives on the City Council. Councilwomen Etta Waterfield and Gloria Soto were elected in 2018 to districts 4 and 3.