'Excited to see the students again:' St. Louis de Montfort School reopens for in-person learning

St. Louis de Montfort Catholic School came back to life Wednesday morning after a seven-month dormancy due to the coronavirus outbreak, as cars arrived on campus filled with students excited to see their teachers and friends.

With Principal Regina Fox directing traffic, staff conducted health screenings for each student before directing cars toward designated drop-off areas for each grade level.

In the school courtyard, a methodical traffic flow was enforced, with stickers on the ground marking 6 feet of distance. Classrooms featured small desks equipped with sneeze guards spaced 4 feet apart.

After receiving approval from the California Department of Public Health for its reopening waiver last Thursday, allowing the school to bring back students in grades K-6, classes were canceled Monday and Tuesday in preparation for students' return.

"I’m excited, just excited to see the students again, because they’ve basically been gone since March. They’re going to be excited, too, to see their teachers and see their friends," Fox said on Tuesday.

School officials began the waiver process nearly a month ago, with their application reviewed by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department before being sent to the state for final approval.