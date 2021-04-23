Expectations are high at Righetti: Warriors eye undefeated league title, deep CIF run

Righetti girls basketball coach Desiree Hitch had just watched her team start its 2021 season with a 38-point win.

Talking to her afterwards, though, it was clear she felt her team hadn't played up to her very high standards.

Hitch said her team was a little sloppy on offense and defense, which was understandable. The Warriors hadn't played a high school game in well over a year and the team features a bevy of new pieces.

"I know they got the win, but I felt the girls didn't play to the best of their ability," Hitch said after a 60-22 win on April 15. "But we haven't been on the court for a long time. We're dealing with a lot of injuries and hopefully we can get past that. I have a lot of young talent."

Righetti won its opener handily despite playing without star Malia Cabigon, the reigning All-Area MVP who was in Hawai'i visiting family. The Warriors won their second game of the year against San Luis Obispo on Thursday and play the Tigers Friday.

What exactly are Hitch's standards?

"Our goal is the same thing every year: we're going for an undefeated league championship, we want to make a CIF championship run and make it to state," Hitch said. "That's always our goal and I think the girls absolutely have that potential. If we get through these injuries that we have and get healthy, I think we can do it."

Hitch has coached the Warriors to two undefeated league championships and four league titles in five seasons.

Freshman Makiah Cutliff was injured early in the season-opening game and didn't play Thursday. Starting point guard Abigail Salazar is also out with a foot fracture, though she may come back. The Warriors beat San Luis Obispo 71-30 as senior Paityn Persson scored 12 points and Cabigon and freshman Bree Luna each added 11.